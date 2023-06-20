Halftime stick got India up and running

PTI

Bhubaneswar, June 19

The “tongue-lashing” they got from head coach Igor Stimac at halftime was the wake-up call India needed to win the Intercontinental Cup, said national football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

India failed to break Lebanon’s defence in the first half before Chhetri’s 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte’s strike helped the hosts win the title.

“We got some tongue-lashing from the boss at halftime. We were nowhere close to where we were in the last game. It was the wake-up call that we needed,” said Chhetri. “A lot of words were spoken, some of which I can’t repeat here. But the main thing is that we knew we had it in our tanks, and at the end of the day, we have no regrets. — PTI

U-17 boys face Uzbekistan test

Pathum Thani (Thailand): The Indian juniors will take inspiration from their senior team’s triumph in the Intercontinental Cup when they face Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup here tomorrow. “We already have a point, which is a decent start if you ask me,” said head coach Bibiano Fernandes.