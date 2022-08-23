Hammering & ton: Shubman Gill’s maiden ton propels India to ODI series sweep

HARARE, August 22

Shubman Gill struck a maiden One-day International century to steer India to a nervy 13-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe today and complete a clean sweep of their three-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

My heart was beating when I got into the 90s. I had got out in the 90s thrice before and never got a hundred in international cricket. It's always special to get a hundred... This one is for my dad Shubman Gill, Man of the series

Gill hammered 130 runs off 97 balls as India recovered from a slow start to score an imposing 289/8 after winning the toss and electing to bat first, before bowling Zimbabwe out for 276 in the last over of the home side’s innings.

Zimbabwe were in the hunt all the way thanks to Sikandar Raza’s sixth ODI century as he scored 115 from 95 balls, but when he fell in the penultimate over, their chances of a first victory over India since 2010 faded. It was the closest outcome of the series after India won by 10 wickets in the opening clash on Thursday, followed by a five-wicket triumph in Saturday’s second game.

Gill showed expert timing as he drove the home attack to all corners and quickly lifted the run rate after India were 84/2 in the 21st over.

He put on a 140-run partnership for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who scored 50, but after that watched a succession of partners depart cheaply as Brad Evans completed his first five-wicket haul in international cricket with figures of 5/54 in his 10 overs.

Brief scores: India: 289/8 (Gill 130, Kishan 50; Evans 5/54); Zimbabwe: 276 all out (Raza 115, Williams 45; Avesh 3/66, Axar 2/30). — PTI

130 Gill’s 130 is the highest individual score by an Indian against Zimbabwe in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar’s 127 in 1998 was the previous record.