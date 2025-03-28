Hampshire signs South Africa batsman Dewal Brevis

New Delhi [India] March 28 (ANI): Hampshire has taken South Africa batsman Dewald Brevis to participate in their Vitality T20 Blast campaign. Brevis, 21, will also be available for Hampshire's two County Championship matches during the hiatus in the Blast, as per a release by Hampshire Cricket.

Dewald Brevis felt excited to join Hampshire Hawks for the Vitality Blast this summer, recognizing the team's strong history in the competition.

"I'm hugely excited about joining Hampshire Hawks for the Vitality Blast this summer, the team has a great history in the competition, and I look forward to being a part of that," Dewald Brevis said, according to the release.

Advertisement

Brevis joins fellow South African overseas addition Lhuan-dre Pretorius in a dynamic Hampshire batting lineup, with the 2022 champions aiming to secure a spot on Finals Day.

Brevis is excited to play with Lhuan-dre and entertain the crowd at Utilita Bowl, aiming for a Finals Day victory. They also look forward to contributing to the County Championship, hoping to help the team win the title in 2025.

Advertisement

"It's great we have Lhuan-dre with us as well and hopefully we can put on a good show and entertain the crowd at Utilita Bowl on our way to reaching Finals Day and lifting the trophy. I'm also looking forward to playing in the County Championship, the team were so close last year, and I hope I can help the club push for the title in 2025," he added.

The 21-year-old rose to fame in the 2022 ICC Men's U19 World Cup where he scored a mammoth 506 runs with two centuries and three fifties in just six innings. Since then, he has gone on to represent Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI New York in MLC, and MI Cape Town in the SA20 along with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Caribbean Premier League), and Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers (both in the Abu Dhabi T10).

In his short career to date, Brevis has scored 1,787 runs in 81 T20 matches at an average of 26.27 with a strike rate of 144.93. He has one century - 162 off 57 balls in the CSA T20 Challenge in October 2022 - and seven fifties. In this year's SA20, Brevis scored 291 runs - the second most for MI Cape Town and sixth most overall - whilst striking at 184. Brevis has also scored more than 1000 runs in 17 First-Class matches with three hundred and five half-centuries. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)