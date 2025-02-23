"Hamstring is okay....": Indian skipper Rohit after win over Pakistan in CT 2025

Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Following his side's ICC Champions Trophy match win against arch-rivals Pakistan, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that his hamstring is doing okay at the moment amid concerns of him having sustained an injury.

Virat's memorable 82nd international ton, which saw him re-wrote plenty of records, Shreyas Iyer's half-century and fine spells from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India secure a win over Pakistan by six wickets at Dubai International Stadium in their ICC Champions Trophy fixture, with the team now having one foot in the semifinals.

But the win did not come without its moments of horror. Rohit seemed to be struggling with his hamstring after celebrating Babar Azam's wicket in the first innings. This also caused him to stay off the field for a while, leaving the leadership in the hands of vice-captain Shubman Gill, before he returned to the field and also for the batting.

Following the match, the Indian captain said, "Hamstring is okay at the moment."

Speaking about Virat's century, Rohit said, "Virat loves representing the country, doing what he does the best, which is what he did today. People sitting inside the dressing room are not surprised with what he did."

Rohit also lauded his team's performance with the ball and said that despite knowing that the wicket could get slow while batting, the experienced batting line-up did well to chase down the 242-run total.

"Credit goes to Kuldeep (Yadav), Axar (Patel), (Ravindra) Jadeja all who has played a lot. Rizwan and Saud stitched a good stand, was important not to let the game drift. Not to forget how (Mohammed) Shami, Hardik (Pandya), Harshit (Rana) bowled as well. It was a good performance from the entire unit. Boys understand what kind of job is required out of them. It is tricky at times because not all will get a bowl. I try to figure out who is creating the most problems for the batters and make decisions," he concluded.

Coming to the match between India and Pakistan, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) early. Then 69-run stand between Gill (46 in 52 balls, with seven fours) and Virat Kohli and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer (56 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare. (ANI)

