Muscat [Oman], November 8 (ANI): Hamza Zahoor struck an unbeaten century to guide Pakistan Under-19 to a thrilling three-wicket victory over India Under-19 in their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup group-stage match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 209, Pakistan recovered from a precarious position of 61/5 to reach 209/7 in 48.1 overs, sealing the victory with 11 balls to spare. Wicketkeeper batter Zahoor remained unbeaten on 100 off 108 deliveries, displaying composure and resilience under pressure to steer his side through a challenging chase.

Hasnain Dar provided crucial support with a knock of 38 as the duo stitched together a match-defining partnership of 107 runs to revive Pakistan's innings after India's bowlers had reduced them to five wickets inside the first 15 overs.

Earlier, India, after winning the toss and opting to bat, were bowled out for 208 in 46.3 overs. Pakistan's pace attack made an early impact, leaving India struggling at 86/5 in 22.5 overs as captain Lakshya Raichandani (0), Aaryavir Sehwag (22), VK Vineeth (8), Yashbardhan Chauhan (1), and Anvay Dravid (10) all failed to get substantial runs.

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However, Arjun Rajput produced a remarkable counter-attacking innings to bring India back into the contest. The batter scored 107 off just 85 balls, striking 11 fours and five sixes, as he held the innings together despite wickets falling at the other end.

Rajput's century helped India cross the 200-run mark after a difficult start, giving the bowlers a total to defend.

For Pakistan, pacers Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and spinner Niqab Shafiq led the bowling effort, claiming three wickets each to restrict India to 208.

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India began their defence strongly, with their bowlers exploiting the early pressure to leave Pakistan reeling at 61/5. However, Zahoor and Dar resisted the attack, gradually rebuilding the innings and shifting the momentum.

Zahoor then carried his bat through the remainder of the chase, bringing up his century and ensuring Pakistan crossed the finish line at 209/7 in 48.1 overs to register a memorable three-wicket win.

With the win, Pakistan sit atop the Group A points table in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. Earlier, they defeated UAE by nine wickets.

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Meanwhile, India are positioned second in the Group A standings after one win and one loss. Before the Pakistan loss, they had defeated Nepal by 10 wickets. (ANI)

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