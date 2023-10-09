Hangzhou augurs well for Paris Oly: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is delighted that India has secured its highest ever medals (107) at an Asian Games, and says the government is committed to helping sportspersons compete at the highest level. Excerpts from an interaction:

India reached a high of 107 medals in Hangzhou, beyond the expectations of coaches. What are your thoughts on this?

Yes, India’s performance was truly historic. We surpassed our previous best of 70 medals from the 2018 Games, and finished fourth in the overall medal tally. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletes, coaches, and support staff. A few key factors contributed to this success. First, we have a new generation of athletes who are hungry for success. They are not afraid to take on the best in the world. Second, we have invested heavily in sports infrastructure and coaching. This has helped our athletes to train and compete at their best.

Third, we have created a supportive ecosystem for sports in India. This includes the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Khelo India Scheme, and the National Sports Development Fund.

India got 53 medals combined from athletics and shooting. What do you ascribe this surge to?

We had a strong tradition in both athletics and shooting. We have produced some of the world’s best athletes in these sports, including Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable and Manu Bhaker. Second, we have invested heavily in developing our athletics and shooting programs. This has helped our athletes to train and compete at the highest level.

What can be done to maintain this success?

We need to continue to invest in sports infrastructure and coaching. I also invite all the private stakeholders and nonprofit organisations, CSR to invest heavily in Indian sports. We also need to focus on developing our young athletes. We need to identify and nurture talent at a young age, and provide these athletes with the support they need to succeed.

What are the hopes and expectations for the Paris Olympics?

Our hopes and expectations for the Paris Olympics are very high. We believe that we have the potential to win more medals than ever before. We are working with the Indian Olympic Association to develop a comprehensive plan for the 2024 Olympics. This plan will identify the key focus areas for our athletes, and ensure that they have the best possible chance of success.

#Anurag Thakur #Asian Games