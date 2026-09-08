Happy birthday, Prince!: Yuvraj Singh, Rajeev Shukla wish Shubman Gill on 27th birthday

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla extended birthday wishes to India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday as the stylish batter turned 27.

Yuvraj, who has closely followed Gill's rise since his early years, hailed the young captain's growth and composure while wishing him another successful year.

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"Happy birthday, Prince! It's great to see you grow from strength to strength and carry responsibility with so much ease and composure. Keep up the hard work and here's wishing you another year of success and loads of tons!" shared Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram story.

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Shukla shared a post on X to wish Gill, praising his batting style, hunger for runs and leadership qualities.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Shubman Gill. May your elegant strokeplay, hunger for runs and calm determination continue to inspire millions. May the years ahead bring you countless memorable innings, glorious victories and many more milestones for the country. Keep shining, keep scoring, and keep making the nation proud," Shukla wrote.

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Born on September 8, 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab, Gill has transformed from one of India's most promising young batters into a key member of the senior team and its leadership group.

He first made headlines by finishing as Player of the Tournament during India's victorious 2018 Under-19 World Cup campaign. He subsequently made his ODI debut in 2019 before announcing himself in Test cricket during India's historic tour of Australia in 2020-21.

Gill scored 91 in India's memorable Test victory at the Gabba, while his first Test century came in Chattogram. In January 2023, he became the youngest batter to score an ODI double-century, smashing 208 against New Zealand.

He has also enjoyed a prolific IPL career, taking over as Gujarat Titans captain in 2024. Gill scored 650 runs in the 2025 season and followed it with 732 runs in 2026.

Following Rohit Sharma's Test retirement, Gill was appointed India's Test captain for the 2025 England tour. He produced a remarkable series, scoring 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries and a career-best 269, as India drew the five-Test series 2-2.

Gill recently led India to a 1-0 victory in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Across formats, Gill has amassed 3,043 runs in 43 Tests, 3,379 runs in 67 ODIs and 869 runs in 36 T20Is, with 11 Test centuries, nine ODI hundreds and one T20I century to his name. (ANI)

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