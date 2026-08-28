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Home / Sports / Happy Raksha Bandhan to sisters who tie love around wrists: Virender Sehwag

Happy Raksha Bandhan to sisters who tie love around wrists: Virender Sehwag

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ANI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday and extended warm wishes on the occasion.

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Taking to Instagram, Sehwag wished his followers on Raksha Bandhan and shared a picture of his sisters tying a rakhi on his wrist.

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Sharing the picture, Sehwag wrote, "Kalaai pe dhaaga, dil mein vaada. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sisters who tie love around the wrists and strength around the heart."

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Suresh Raina, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan message, describing his sister as an integral part of his life and calling their bond more meaningful than the rakhi itself.

"You are a part of the joys of home, You are a story woven into every prayer of mine. The rakhi is just a thread, sister, You are the most beautiful bond of my life," Raina wrote in an X post, sharing a picture of himself with his sister.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes and prayed for happiness, prosperity and success in everyone's lives.

In a post on X, PM said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable--that is my heartfelt wish." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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