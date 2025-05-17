Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 17 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) inaugurated four new named spaces at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, paying tribute to legendary figures associated with Mumbai and Indian cricket.

The four new spaces inaugurated at the Wankhede stadium were Grand Stand Level 3: Shri Sharad Pawar Stand, Grand Stand Level 4: Ajit Wadekar Stand, and Divecha Pavilion Level 3: Rohit Sharma Stand. In a heartfelt tribute to the Late Amol Kale, the ex-president of the sport's governing body in Mumbai, the match day office at the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the MCA Office Lounge in memory of Amol Kale.

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, present at the ceremony, welcomed the MCA's move to honour these names that have played significant roles in Mumbai's cricketing history.

"I am happy that stands have been named after Ajit Wadekar, Rohit Sharma, Sharad Pawar, and Amol Kale," Vengsarkar told ANI.

He added, "The history of Mumbai cricket has been very rich," underlining the city's unmatched legacy in producing cricketing greats and contributing to the national team's success over the decades.

Sharad Pawar served as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and as President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. He was also president of the Mumbai Cricket Association from October 2013 to January 2017.

The 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, named after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, was also unveiled. The legendary Indian batter was present at the iconic venue with the rest of his family and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik.

The families of Amol Kale and Ajit Wadekar also expressed deep appreciation for the tributes. While Ajit Wadekar left a legacy by leading India to its first Test series wins in the West Indies and England in 1971, and strengthening India's Test and ODI rankings; Amol Kale, in his role as the President of MCA, helped enrich the sustaining legacy of the Association. (ANI)

