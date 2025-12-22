"Happy to execute my plan": Vaishnavi Sharma after impressive debut for India against Sri Lanka

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Vaishnavi Sharma is determined to build on her impressive international debut and become a mainstay in India's white-ball setup.

Vaishnavi made her first international appearance against Sri Lanka in Vizag on Sunday, and the left-arm spinner made a strong impact as she bowled four economical overs in the side's clinical eight-wicket victory.

While Vaishnavi failed to pick up a wicket in the win, she did not concede a single boundary to Sri Lanka's potent batting line-up, and did not look out of place in the series opener at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Vaishnavi spoke to the media after the victory and admitted she had some nerves during the lead-up to the contest, but they soon settled once her team took the pitch.

"I am very happy that I was able to execute my plan. There are four more matches to go (in the series)," Vaishnavi said.

"I was nervous before the national anthem. After that, I calmed down," Vaishnavi added.

Vaishnavi won her senior international debut on the back of some superb performances at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup at the start of the year, where the 20-year-old managed to finish as the leading wicket-taker at the tournament with a total of 17 scalps at an impressive average of 4.35.

Vaishnavi wants to continue pursuing her dream and become a regular in the side in the future.

"We have worked hard for this. Our dream is to represent India and contribute. I can't say much about the future. Let's leave it to God," Vaishnavi concluded. (ANI)

