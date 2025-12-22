"Happy to execute my plan": Vaishnavi Sharma after impressive debut for India against Sri Lanka

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Vaishnavi Sharma is determined to build on her impressive international debut and become a mainstay in India's white-ball setup.
Vaishnavi made her first international appearance against Sri Lanka in Vizag on Sunday, and the left-arm spinner made a strong impact as she bowled four economical overs in the side's clinical eight-wicket victory.
While Vaishnavi failed to pick up a wicket in the win, she did not concede a single boundary to Sri Lanka's potent batting line-up, and did not look out of place in the series opener at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.
Vaishnavi spoke to the media after the victory and admitted she had some nerves during the lead-up to the contest, but they soon settled once her team took the pitch.
"I am very happy that I was able to execute my plan. There are four more matches to go (in the series)," Vaishnavi said.
"I was nervous before the national anthem. After that, I calmed down," Vaishnavi added.
Vaishnavi won her senior international debut on the back of some superb performances at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup at the start of the year, where the 20-year-old managed to finish as the leading wicket-taker at the tournament with a total of 17 scalps at an impressive average of 4.35.
Vaishnavi wants to continue pursuing her dream and become a regular in the side in the future.
"We have worked hard for this. Our dream is to represent India and contribute. I can't say much about the future. Let's leave it to God," Vaishnavi concluded. (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now