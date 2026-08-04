"Happy to meet my family members": Harsh Singh after historic CWG 2026 Judo gold

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Indian Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 gold medalist Judo athlete Harsh Singh expressed pride at meeting his family after a historic medal win in Glasgow.

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Indian Judo contingent delivered a fantastic performance at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow, with four medals, including a silver medal, a bronze medal, and two history-making gold medals by Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey.

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Speaking to ANI, Harsh, who was welcomed warmly to the sound of dhols by his family, said, "I am very happy to meet my family members, and they are proud of me."

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Harsh Singh won India's historic gold in the men's 60 kg judo event, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in a commanding final.

Asmita Dey dominated the women's 48kg, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a thrilling golden score contest at the Commonwealth Games on Friday to secure the country's first-ever CWG gold medal in the sport.

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The gold medal capped an outstanding campaign for the Tripura-born judoka, who had earlier defeated Scotland's Sumer Shaw in the semifinals to book her place in the title clash.

Asmita's journey to the top has been one of resilience and determination. Born on March 22, 2003, she overcame financial hardships and personal adversity to rise through the ranks of Indian judo. Currently serving as a Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, she has now etched her name into the history books with India's maiden Commonwealth Games judo gold.

The 2026 Games were hosted under a compact format, leading to the removal of major Indian medal-earning events like shooting, wrestling, and badminton.

India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games. (ANI)

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