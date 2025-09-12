DT
PT
Home / Sports / "Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh

"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh

ANI
Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI): Following the loss against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza lauded the batter's performance in the third match of the competition.

Batting first, the Hong Kong cricket team scored 143 runs with the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Nizakat Khan (42 runs off 40 balls) and Zeeshan Ali (30 runs from 34 balls) were the two batters who scored the majority of runs for their side in the encounter.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Yasmin Murtaza said, "To be honest, I am happy with the batters but would have been happier if one of them got 60- 70+ and got a big total. I think we know what we need to work on; hopefully, we'll do better next time. We gave too many freebies to Afghanistan, but we came up with a plan today and implemented it more effectively. Litton and the other batter, though, got a good partnership."

Recapping the third match of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh registered their first victory of this year's Asia Cup after defeating Hong Kong by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing 144, skipper Litton Das played a captain's knock, scoring a crucial half-century to guide his side home in 17.4 overs.

Bangladesh skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning performance. He scored 59 runs in 39 balls, which was laced with six fours and one six in his innings at a strike rate of 151.28.

Following this victory, Bangladesh moved to the second spot in the Group B points table after winning their opening match of the tournament. They have a net run rate of +1.001. On the other hand, the Hong Kong cricket team is in last position after losing both of their matches in the competition. They have a net run rate of -2.889. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

