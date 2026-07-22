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Home / Sports / "Harare is very special ground for me": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of first T20I against Zimbabwe

"Harare is very special ground for me": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of first T20I against Zimbabwe

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ANI
Updated At : 11:53 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], July 22 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said returning to Harare for the T20I series against Zimbabwe is a special moment, recalling India's triumph at the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the same venue earlier this year.

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Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI ahead of the opening T20I of the three-match tournament, Sooryavanshi said the ground holds special memories after India's successful campaign in the U19 World Cup tournament.

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"We are currently in Harare, Zimbabwe, and this is a very memorable ground for me. Just four months ago, we played the U-19 World Cup here and won it, so it's a very special ground. Representing India is everyone's dream, and it's a truly special moment to return and play on such a great ground where we created history just four months ago. It is a wonderful feeling, so we will enjoy it," Sooryavanshi said.

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The youngster added that his previous experience of playing in Harare has helped him understand the conditions and that he hopes to use those learnings during the series.

"I got a good sense of the pitch and conditions back then as well. So I'll try to apply those learnings in the match and perform well. I'll stick to what I've been doing in practice and back my natural game, aiming to contribute as much as I can to the team. I played two matches on this ground earlier, and both went really well. I will try to carry that momentum forward," he said.

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Sooryavanshi also expressed confidence in the team's preparations, crediting the coaching staff for ensuring the players were ready for the series.

"Obviously, whatever we need, the coaches are providing. I got all the practice I required, and I'm feeling good and confident. These last four months have had their share of ups and downs, but that's part of cricket and life. Ups and downs will keep happening. I just need to follow the process and give 100% for the team," he added.

The Zimbabwe series will begin four days after India tours England, with the T20Is scheduled on July 23, 25 and 26 in Harare. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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