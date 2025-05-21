DT
Harbhajan played huge role in getting IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Eliminator matches to Chandigarh: Sources

The venues for the playoffs of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League were unveiled on Tuesday. According to the latest schedule, Qualifier 1 will be hosted in New Chandigarh on May 29, featuring the top two-ranked sides, followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on May 30.
ANI
Updated At : 01:11 AM May 21, 2025 IST
By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Former India frontline off-spinner Harbhajan Singh played a huge role in bringing the IPL 2025 Playoffs 1 and Eliminator fixture to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, according to sources.

Following the announcement, sources revealed that "Harbhajan Singh played a huge role in getting Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches to Chandigarh."

Along with the New PCA Stadium, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, will serve as the venue for an electrifying Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the grand final of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league on June 3.

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have punched their tickets for the IPL playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are still in hot pursuit of the last spot.

DC and MI are set to square off against each other at the Wankhede Stadium, but the high-stakes fixture could be impacted by rain after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Tuesday evening for the next four days.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the rain arrived in Mumbai around 8 pm, and DC wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul's practice session was cut short as a result. By then, the Mumbai Indians had completed their session. For most of the evening, Mumbai experienced heavy downpours accompanied by dark clouds hovering over the Wankhede Stadium.

In a scenario where the fixture gets ruled out, both teams would walk away with a single point, and everything will hinge on their final group stage fixture. Mumbai will host PBKS at their home venue on May 26, while DC will square off against Punjab on May 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

