Harbhajan Singh hails Indian bowling domination in Purple Cap race during IPL 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed happiness at the fact that most out of five bowlers in the race for the Purple Cap during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season are Indians and hailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj for "showing a new way to bowl in modern T20s".

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Harbhajan was speaking on JioHotstar's show 'Champions Waali Commentary'. The Purple Cap holder for most wickets this season has been Kamboj, with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 16.23, with best figures of 3/22 and an economy rate of 9.73.

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Speaking during the programme, Harbhajan said that Indian bowlers have to "evolve" or else "get punished" if they do not raise their level. He pointed to Kamboj's spell against SRH, in which he took three wickets for just 22 runs in three overs.

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During the dangerous death overs phase against a big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone and some power-packed Indian domestic names, he gave away just nine runs in two overs and removed Klaasen, Livingstone and all-rounder Shivang Kumar.

"The Indian bowlers have no choice but to evolve. If they do not level up, they will get punished. T20 cricket spares no one. Batters keep adding new shots, and if Indian bowlers do not want to be taken apart, they must improve. It is good to see that the top five bowlers in the Purple Cap race are all Indians (4/5 are Indians). Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings leads with 13 wickets. His bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad was excellent. He used the round-the-wicket angle in the death overs to bowl to Heinrich Klaasen and did not let him free his arms. Young bowlers like Kamboj are showing a new way to bowl in modern T20 cricket," he said.

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Four out of five names in the race for the Purple Cap are Indians, with Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga (12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.08, with a four-fer being the only non-Indian player. At the third spot is Prasidh Krishna, the Gujarat Titans (GT) quick with 12 wickets at an average of 19.83, with a four-fer. He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Shivang Kumar (11 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.18 and best score of 3/32) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10 in six matches at an average of 20.00, with best figures of 3/26). (ANI)

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