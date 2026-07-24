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Home / Sports / Harbhajan Singh welcomes Sonam Wangchuk ending fast, calls for dialogue amid continuing protests

Harbhajan Singh welcomes Sonam Wangchuk ending fast, calls for dialogue amid continuing protests

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ANI
Updated At : 06:19 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Friday welcomed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his fast, saying that dialogue and trust are always a better path than deadlock and division.

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In a post on X, Harbhajan Singh said that every student aspiring for better education is also dreaming of a stronger India.

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"Glad to see @Wangchuk66 Ji end his fast. Dialogue over deadlock and trust over division is always the better path. Every student dreaming of a better education is dreaming of a stronger India," Harbhajan Singh wrote.

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He urged people to listen with empathy, engage through dialogue and work together towards finding lasting solutions.

"Let us listen with empathy, engage through dialogue, and work together toward lasting solutions. Our youth deserve nothing less," he said.

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The former cricketer expressed confidence that a solution serving the best interests of the country's youth and the nation would be found through collective efforts.

"I am confident that together we will find a solution that serves the best interests of our youth and our nation. Jai Hind," he added.

Meanwhile, after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had also expressed in-principle approval for two other demands; compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against protesting students.

JP Nadda later confirmed that another round of discussions with the CJP representatives would be held on Saturday after the government completed internal consultations on the demands and reform proposals submitted by the group.

The developments come after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following a written assurance from the Union government regarding reforms in the competitive examination system. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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