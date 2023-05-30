 Hard thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL: Dhoni : The Tribune India

Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. PTI



Ahmedabad, May 30

Chennai Super Kings' triumphant captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not yet ruled out playing in the IPL next year but said his body will have to hold up to feature in yet another season.

Under the 41-year-old Dhoni's leadership, CSK won a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the summit clash here on Monday.

"Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL," Dhoni said after the final.

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

His fans from across the country went to the venues in large numbers to cheer for him, chanting his name wherever CSK have played this season.

"It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout.

"I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple," Dhoni said.

Speaking about the final, Dhoni said, "Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn't work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today.

"I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya (Rahane) and a few others are experienced, so you don't worry. If anyone is confused, then can always ask."

