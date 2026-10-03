“Hard to put into words”: Shivam Dube reflects on India’s historic Asian Games gold against Pakistan

By Vipul Kashyap

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): As Team India scripted history with a golden double in cricket, star all-rounder Shivam Dube described the men’s Asian Games gold medal triumph as a deeply emotional and proud moment, saying that winning gold for the country and making the nation proud was an achievement beyond words.

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He also credited the BCCI’s continued support for giving the players the confidence and encouragement to perform at their best for the country.

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After the women's team, the men's team beat Pakistan in the gold medal clash by 19 runs at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday, on the back of heroic efforts from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma and Axar Patel.

"This feeling is hard to put into words because we’ve won gold for the country. I feel this is a huge achievement for us; winning gold and making the nation proud, it’s something that transcends words. It comes from deep within the heart. All Indians know this, and hopefully, they will feel proud of us too... The BCCI supports us, and I feel that the support we receive from them enables us to perform much better in everything we do for the country," Dube told ANI after the final match against Pakistan.

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Chasing a massive target of 212, Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz waged a lone battle with a blistering 96 off 51 balls, but India’s bowling attack held firm.

Shivam Dube played a key role with the ball, claiming two wickets, while Washington Sundar and Axar Patel also picked up two each to restrict Pakistan’s chase.

Earlier, Dube made his presence felt with the bat as well, smashing a quickfire 27 off just 14 balls to help India post a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs in the men’s cricket final of the 2026 Asian Games in Nisshin on Saturday.

Abhishek Sharma set the platform with a blazing 61 off 28 balls, before Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 22 balls and Dube’s late cameo propelled India past the 200-run mark. (ANI)

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