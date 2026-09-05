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Home / Sports / “Hard work, challenges, learning”: Mohammed Shami ahead of his 100th first-class match

“Hard work, challenges, learning”: Mohammed Shami ahead of his 100th first-class match

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): As India’s veteran seamer Mohammed Shami prepares to feature in his 100th first-class match in Sunday’s Duleep Trophy final, he described the milestone as a proud and special moment, reflecting on a journey defined by hard work, challenges, learning and unforgettable memories.

He expressed gratitude to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), as well as his family, friends, coaches, teammates and supporters for their unwavering love and support, while vowing to continue the journey with gratitude.

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Shami, who has 99 first-class appearances to his name, has claimed 382 wickets in his career, including career-best figures of 8/90 in an innings, underscoring his long and distinguished domestic career.

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Shami will be in action for East Zone on Sunday when they take on South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"Completing 100 First-Class matches is a very special and proud moment for me. This journey has been filled with hard work, challenges, learning and unforgettable memories. I am truly grateful to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for felicitating me on this special milestone, and a heartfelt thank you to my family, & friends, coaches, teammates, supporters and everyone who has been a part of this journey for their love and support throughout my journey. 100 matches, countless memories and the journey continues. Alhamdulillah!" Shami wrote in an Instagram post.

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In the ongoing Duleep Trophy, Shami has picked up five wickets at an impressive average of 28.80, with his best figures of 3/56.

The veteran pacer has played a key role in East Zone’s run to the final, claiming five wickets across two innings as they knocked defending champions Central Zone out of the competition.

Despite being out of the national setup, Shami has continued to feature in domestic and first-class cricket as he works towards regaining full fitness and mounting a bid for another India recall. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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