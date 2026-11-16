Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former South African skipper Faf Du Plessis spoke on Indian batting icon Virat Kohli's role in building a "harder and tougher" Indian team, highlighting the Johannesburg Test during India's 2018 tour to the rainbow nation, which saw the Asian giants not complain and even win the match when the pitch was deemed dangerous to bat on by the hosts.

During Virat's reign as India's full-time Test captain from 2014 to 2022, India won 40 out of 68 Tests, losing just 17, making him the most successful Indian captain in the history of Test cricket. Seven of those wins came in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA), the most by an Asian captain. Some of Virat's most memorable moments as a Test batter and captain came in South Africa, with the Indian skipper winning two Tests there.

Speaking on the 'Cricketers on Cricketers' programme on Cricinfo, Faf spoke to a former Proteas pacer about the 2018 Johannesburg Test, which made him realise that Virat's leadership made India "harder and tougher".

"Do you know what I remember from that [2018 South Africa-India] series? The standout from that specific match [Johannesburg 2018] and the series thereafter was that I could see visibly in the Indian team that his leadership made them harder, tougher," recalled Faf.

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Steyn also said that Team India previously had a reputation of "being soft" in South Africa and recalled that during the Test at Johannesburg, the wicket was "messy". Faf also pointed out how the Indian batters did not complain despite getting hit on their body multiple times.

"The one where Dean [Elgar] got hit on the head in Jo'burg. And a lot of their (Indian) batters got hit like popping off a length, hitting their gloves. And they showed nothing," said Steyn.

"They did not complain to the umpires. And why? Because they were ahead in the Test match. It was the hardest-looking Indian team that I have seen come to South Africa. We were like [saying to the umpires], but see, it is dangerous for them. And they are like, no, but they are not complaining. Because we were behind [in the Test], we are like, but Dean's getting hit on the [head] - and it is like, they are getting hit on the glove. [The umpires said] it is not that bad if they are not doing anything or complaining," he added.

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During the low-scoring clash, India was skittled out for 187 while batting first, with fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. In reply, a fifer from Jasprit Bumrah and a three-fer from Bhuvneshwar Kumar skittled out SA for 194 runs, with Hashim Amla standing tall with a 61-run knock. Proteas had a slender seven-run lead, and they skittled out India for just 247 in the second innings, with skipper Virat (41) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) playing a useful hand. In the defence of 241 runs, India skittled out the Proteas for 177, getting them to collapse from 124/1 to 177 all out, with a fifer from Mohammed Shami.

Du Plessis added that India won the Test because of Virat and his stubbornness not to step back and pointed out that Virat brought an "element of fitness" to the Test side.

Steyn agreed on the fitness part, while recalling meeting Virat as a "chubby-cheeked" star during his RCB days as a youngster.

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"A hundred per cent it was him who started it (fitness culture in Indian team). I mean, even when I met him, he was chubby-cheeked, and you look at him today and he is front and centre in terms of how things are being done and why everybody else leads in that same direction," said Steyn. (ANI)

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