Hardik Pandya feels Impact Player rule makes life tough

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said the Indian Premier League's new "Impact Player" rule makes his job difficult because there are several options to choose from.



Ahmedabad, April 1

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said the Indian Premier League’s new “Impact Player” rule makes his job difficult because there are several options to choose from.

For the first time in IPL’s history, teams this season will be allowed to make a tactical substitution with an Impact Player coming in to bat or bowl as needed.

Led by Pandya, Gujarat began their title defence with a five-wicket victory over four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the season-opening match here on Friday.

Chennai set Gujarat a target of 179 after Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a sensational 92, but his heroics went in vain as Shubman Gill’s 63, combined with the late cameos by Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, helped the defending champions seal a win.

“To be very honest, having this impact rule makes my job quite difficult because when you have too many options, you have to pick the right option, and I think because of this reason, someone will bowl less,” Pandya said. “I had to just pick and kind of back (my instinct), where I felt that going hard lengths was the plan for me, and it kind of worked, so yeah, some of the bowlers came late but they did the job for us.”

Pandya also heaped praise on Afghanistan’s Rashid, who was named the Player of the Match for bagging two wickets and hitting a four and a six in his unbeaten 10-run display which played a crucial role in Gujarat’s win.

“When you have Rashid Khan in your team, it gives you a sigh of relief,” Hardik said. “He can come and bowl and get you wickets and at the end of the day if you need some runs he’ll come and smack it and make our job easy.” — Reuters

GT may lose Williamson to injury

Ahmedabad: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s participation in the ongoing IPL is in doubt after suffering a right knee injury during his team’s win against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday. The 32-year-old got injured following a nasty fall while fielding and had to limp off the field in the 13th over. Williamson, who was making his Gujarat Titans debut, stopped a possible six from Chennai’s explosive opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the act. An IPL source said there Williamson’s chances of returning to action are slim even though the assessment of his injury is still going on. “Williamson will probably require ACL reconstruction and could be out of competitive cricket for indefinite period of time,” said the IPL source.

