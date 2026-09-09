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Home / Sports / Hardik Pandya included in India A squad for Australia A one-day series

Hardik Pandya included in India A squad for Australia A one-day series

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ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in the India A squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The Men’s Selection Committee has named separate squads for the two multi-day and three one-day matches against Australia A.

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Pandya is part of the 15-member one-day squad, which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Devdutt Padikkal named as vice-captain.

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The one-day squad also features Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Prabhsimran Singh, Gurjapneet Singh and Yash Thakur.

The two multi-day matches will be played from September 22 to 25 and September 29 to October 2, respectively.

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The one-day series will begin on October 6, followed by matches on October 9 and October 11. All five matches will be played in Puducherry.

The multi-day squad will be led by Padikkal, with Sudharsan as his deputy. The squad also includes Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan, Nachiket Bhute and V Vyshak.

India A will use the series as an opportunity to provide match exposure to several young and established players ahead of their respective international commitments.

Both Pandya and V Vyshak are subject to fitness clearance, as per the BCCI.

India A squads for Australia A series:

India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*

India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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