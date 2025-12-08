Hardik Pandya poised for double milestone in South Africa series

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 8 (ANI): India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is poised to complete a double of 2,000 T20I runs and 100 wickets in the shortest format, heading into the five-match T20I leg between India and South Africa starting from December 9.

Heading into the series against the Proteas, Pandya is 140 runs away from completing 2000 T20 runs, while he is two wickets away from scalping 100 wickets in the shortest format. If Pandya completes 100 wickets in T20Is, he will become only the second Indian bowler to do so.

Currently, he is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format, with 98 wickets at an average of 26.58. On the other hand, in 120 matches, Pandya has slammed 1860 runs at an average of 27.35 and a strike rate of 141.01 with five fifties to his name.

Pandya was out of action after suffering a quadriceps injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in September. He missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan (which India won) and the Australia white-ball tour due to injury.

The Indian all-rounder proved his fitness while playing for Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) after slamming 77 off 42 balls to lead Baroda to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Punjab.

Pandya's return will be a key factor for India, as he is an important player who can contribute with both bat and ball. The Men in Blue will play the first T20I of the five-game series against the Proteas on Tuesday in Cuttack. Mullanpur will host the second T20I between India and South Africa on December 11.

The third T20I will be played at Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth on December 17 in Lucknow. Ahmedabad will host the fifth and final match of the series on December 19. (ANI)

