Hardik wants better facilities in Windies

Tarouba: Indian captain Hardik Pandya rued the lack of basic facilities during their stay here, saying “it’s time” for Cricket West Indies addressed the issues. “This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things,” Pandya said. “I think it’s time for Cricket West Indies to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels... We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal