Hardik wants better facilities in Windies

PTI

Tarouba: Indian captain Hardik Pandya rued the lack of basic facilities during their stay here, saying “it’s time” for Cricket West Indies addressed the issues. “This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things,” Pandya said. “I think it’s time for Cricket West Indies to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels... We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of.”

