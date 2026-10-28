Haris Rauf reprimanded, fined 20 per cent of match fee for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Lahore [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed an official reprimand for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the ODI against England in Lahore on Sunday, according to the ICC website.

Rauf was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game. One demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record, taking his total to five after his third offence within 24 months.

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The incident occurred at the end of the 46th over of Pakistan’s innings. At the non-striker’s end, Rauf appealed for a wide before arguing with England all-rounder Will Jacks. Rauf raised his bat and continued the exchange despite a warning from umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid. He then brushed past the umpire while walking towards Jacks.

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Meanwhile, England have been fined 15 per cent of their match fee after being found to be three overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into account.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

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Rauf and England captain Harry Brook admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, no formal hearings were required.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Wayne Knights and fourth umpire Nassir Hussain. (ANI)

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