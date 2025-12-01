Harish Sharma 3 on 3 All India Basketball Championship begins at IG Stadium

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma inaugurated the second Harish Sharma 3 on 3 All India Basketball Championship 2025 here at KD Jadhav Hall at IG Stadium. The Championship is named after the international basketball player and sports administrator late Harish Sharma, as per a release.

"The Delhi government has announced the highest cash awards in the country for the medal winners in Olympics and international matches. We are hopeful that in the coming days, the nation will reach new heights in the field of sports," said Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, as quoted from a release.

Around 107 matches were scheduled on the first day, while 50 matches will be played on day-2. As many as 87 teams from across India including 63 men and 24 women are participating in the two-day championship.

Sudhanshu Mittal, Co-Chairperson of the Organising Committee, said, "Today is a historic day. The 3 on 3 format is the future of basketball and as T20 has changed the scenario in cricket, 3 on 3 will change the scenario in basketball. The Championship is a tribute to legacy of Harish Sharma and we all are committed to make basketball reach new heights"

Roopam Harish Sharma, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Championship, said," The endorsement from FIBA to the Championship is a big endorsement and with the format 3 on 3, every player is getting the opportunity to play."

Mukesh Kalia, President, Delhi Basket Association (DBA) said that the Championship is a tribute to Late Harish Sharma, "It is also a preparation for Senior National 3on3 that is scheduled from January 28 to 31 in Delhi."

Present on the occasion were former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel, former Mayor of Delhi and BJP leader Arti Mehra, Arjuna Awardee players - Suman Sharma, Sajjan Singh Cheema, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and Padma Shri & Arjuna awardee Prashanti Singh among others.

The winning teams in both men and women category would get Rs 1 Lakh as cash prize while the second and third position teams would get Rs 50K and Rs 30K respectively.

The championship is played on 3 basketball courts simultaneously, offering an action-packed experience for players and spectators alike. The event is being organized by the Prithvi Nath Club (PNC), affiliated with the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA), which is the official host under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

The tournament also holds endorsement from FIBA 3 on 3 and continues PNC's legacy of promoting basketball through premier tournaments like the Master Prithvi Nath All India Basketball Championship, a tribute to Harish Sharma's father. (ANI)

