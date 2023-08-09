Women’s cricket: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur bats for more Tests

PTI

London, August 8

Emphasising the importance of the longest format in women’s cricket, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has called for more international and domestic red-ball fixtures.

In the current Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle that goes on from 2022-25, the Indian women’s team will play the fewest Test matches among the four sides competing in Test cricket.

“This year we have two Tests — one against England and one against Australia — and I hope those games can make a huge impact on women’s cricket and hopefully in the future we will keep getting more Test matches. We have to bring back Test matches in women’s cricket because it’s very important,” Kaur said.

India are scheduled to play only a couple of Test matches — both at home in this season against England and Australia. Their last Test was in 2021 in Australia. England will play five Tests, while Australia and South Africa will play four and three, respectively. “It’s a lot of fun playing T20s but Test cricket is something every cricketer wants to play,” she said.

