Harman hopes WPL benefits young guns

PTI

Mumbai, March 2

The exposure she got while playing the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and The Hundred helped her immensely in terms of cricketing growth and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is confident that home-bred talent would find the Women’s Premier League (WPL) equally beneficial.

The five-team WPL will finally see the light of the day when Gujarat Giants take on Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians in the opener on Saturday at

the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet feels rubbing shoulders against the best of women’s cricket in the world will work wonders for the young crop of domestic players.

“The WPL is great platform to know overseas players, take something from their experiences. The amount of experience and confidence I got playing in WBBL and The Hundred, I want the young Indian domestic players to get such,” the newly appointed MI women’s team skipper said during a virtual interaction.

“It is a great opportunity for them to spend time with overseas players. The WPL will also personally provide me chance to have a look at some young talent from close quarters,” Harmanpreet added.

The explosive batter is pretty sure about discovering some talented players during the WPL.

“I think this (WPL) is great platform for all Indian players. We have been missing this tournament for a long time. In Australia the WBBL, and The Hundred in England has produced so many good players. After the WPL, we are definitely going to get some great talent,” she said.