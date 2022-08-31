Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur looking forward to KP, Hemalatha show

PTI

Bengaluru, August 30

Indian women’s cricket team captain skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that uncapped power-hitter Kiran Prabhu Navgire and comeback girl Dayalan Hemalatha can fill the gaps in the team in the slog overs.

Navgire and Hemalatha are part of the Indian squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of England. Navgire, who smashed the fastest fifty in the Women’s T20 Challenge in May, has got her maiden India call-up for the three-match T20I series. Off-spin all-rounder Hemalatha was recalled after two years on the back of a strong domestic season to be named in both the T20I and ODI squads for the tour.

“We have added two new batters, KP (Navgire) and Hemalatha. We can work on these two players who have got that skill-set. They can bring a lot to the team,” Kaur said in a virtual media interaction. “They have the power, the skill. If we can work on them and add some more to their personal game that would really help our team to fill in the gaps the team is lacking right now,” she added.

Maharashtra batter Navgire, who plays for Nagaland, first hogged the limelight with her unbeaten 162 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy earlier this year before she was roped in by the Velocity team in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

Hemalatha, who last played a T20I in 2019, had a fruitful domestic season, finishing fourth in the T20I run charts with 272 runs – the highest for a player batting outside the top-three.

“I’ve seen the way they batted in the domestic season. It’s the right platform for them to bring in something which team was lacking. No matter whatever format you play, you need six batters in the side,” Kaur said.

