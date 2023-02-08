Harman, Smriti go for Rs 50 lakh base price

PTI

Mumbai, February 7

A total of 409 players will go under the hammer at the inaugural Women’s Premier League player auction, with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone keeping themselves in the highest base price bracket of Rs 50 lakh.

The auction will be held in Mumbai on February 13 and all the 22 matches of the league will also be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and eight of the 163 overseas players are from associate member nations. There are 202 capped players and 199 are uncapped. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 spots reserved for the overseas players. Twenty-four players have put themselves in the Rs 50 lakh base price category and 30 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

Besides India captain Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Australian star Healy and England spinner Ecclestone, among the top-bracket players are U-19 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, England’s Nat Sciver, and Aussie captain Meg Lanning.