Harmanpreet could get two-match suspension

Dubai: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur could miss the first two games in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games on charges of equipment abuse and public criticism of match officials after the tied third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. After being dismissed, Harmanpreet shattered the stumps. Later, she termed the level of umpiring as “pathetic” and also sarcastically asked the umpires to be called to join the teams for the trophy ceremony.

Toronto

Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters

Novak Djokovic had withdrawn from the Toronto Master, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The 36-year-old was set to begin his hardcourt preparations for the US Open at Toronto event starting on August 3.

Colombo

Abrar puts Pakistan on top in second Test vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s new aggressive approach paid rich dividends as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 before racing to 145/2 in reply on Day 1 of the second Test. Earlier, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4/69 and fast bowler Naseem Shah claimed 3/41. Pakistan are 1-0 up in the two-match series. Agencies

