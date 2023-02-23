Harmanpreet doubtful for T20 WC semifinal against Australia; pacer Vastrakar ruled out

Cape Town, February 23
India skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of team's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of upper respiratory tract infection.
Harmanpreet, Vastrakar and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav had visited a local hospital on Wednesday for a thorough check-up, according to team sources.
The medical team is currently monitoring the situation and there is no clarity whether the Indian skipper will be fit enough for a high-pressure match, starting in about four hours.
Meanwhile, the Event Technical Committee of the tournament has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Vastrakar in the Indian squad.
Rana, who is a spin bowling all-rounder, has played 47 international matches including 24 T20Is.
