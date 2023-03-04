 Harmanpreet hits 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians score 207/5 against Gujarat Giants in WPL opener : The Tribune India

Harmanpreet hits 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians score 207/5 against Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

MI went off to a flying start despite losing Yastika Bhatia in third over

Harmanpreet hits 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians score 207/5 against Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians woman player Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her half century against Gujarat Giants during the first match of Women's Premier League, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. PTI



PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 4

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with a scintillating 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians scored an imposing 207 for five against Gujarat Giants in the first-ever match of the Women’s Premier League here on Saturday.

Sent into bat by rival captain Beth Mooney, MI were off to a flying start despite losing Yastika Bhatia in the third over.

Hayley Matthews smashed 47 off 31 balls before the Indian captain took over. In the company of Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 balls), Harmanpreet scored runs at a brisk pace to set their opponents a stiff target.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 207/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Hayley Matthews 47, Amelia Kerr 45 not out; Sneh Rana 2/43).

