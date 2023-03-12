Harmanpreet hits 33-ball unbeaten 53 as Mumbai Indians win fourth consecutive WPL match

PTI

Mumbai, March 12

Mumbai Indians kept their all-win record in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) intact so far with an eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz here on Sunday.

Following their fourth consecutive victory, achieved in 17.3 overs, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is on eight points from four games.

Harmanpreet smashed a 33-ball unbeaten 53, while Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a breezy 45 not out to make the chase of 159 runs look easy in the end after opener Yastika Bhatia had given Mumbai a solid start with a 27-ball 42.

Earlier, Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy struck her second WPL half-century, while Tahlia McGrath too scored a strokeful fifty as the team made 159 for 6.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 58, Tahlia McGrath 50; Saika Ishaque 3/33, Hayley Matthews 1/27).

Mumbai Indians: 164 for 2 in 17.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 53 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 45 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 1/30).