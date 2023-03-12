 Harmanpreet hits 33-ball unbeaten 53 as Mumbai Indians win fourth consecutive WPL match : The Tribune India

Harmanpreet hits 33-ball unbeaten 53 as Mumbai Indians win fourth consecutive WPL match

Mumbai side make chase of 159 runs look easy after opener Yastika Bhatia gives a solid start with a 27-ball 42

Mumbai Indians player Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur celebrate their victory against the UP Warriorz during Women's Premier League cricket match in Mumbai, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, March 12

Mumbai Indians kept their all-win record in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) intact so far with an eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz here on Sunday.

Following their fourth consecutive victory, achieved in 17.3 overs, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is on eight points from four games.

Harmanpreet smashed a 33-ball unbeaten 53, while Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a breezy 45 not out to make the chase of 159 runs look easy in the end after opener Yastika Bhatia had given Mumbai a solid start with a 27-ball 42.

Earlier, Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy struck her second WPL half-century, while Tahlia McGrath too scored a strokeful fifty as the team made 159 for 6.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 58, Tahlia McGrath 50; Saika Ishaque 3/33, Hayley Matthews 1/27).

Mumbai Indians: 164 for 2 in 17.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 53 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 45 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 1/30).

