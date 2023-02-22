Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur connects the dots

PTI

Gqeberha, February 21

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has conceded that India’s inability to rotate strike is a “worrying” sign, adding that the team has been discussing how to address its long-standing dot-ball issue ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals.

India qualified for the semifinals after a five-run win over Ireland via the DLS method on Monday. However, rotation of strike remains a huge issue for the Indian team. India had struggled with strike rotation in the series against Australia in December and even in the tri-series earlier this month.

The problem has persisted as India consumed 51 and 41 dot balls in their Group 2 games against England and Ireland, respectively.

“Dot balls are something which (are) already worrying us,” Harmanpreet said. “In the next game, we would love to see some improvement in that area also. Against England, we played too many dot balls. Things like that we have already been discussing in team meetings. But sometimes, when the other team is bowling too well, at the end of the day, these wickets are something when you score 150, that’s a par score for you,” she added.

Against Ireland, the Indian batters struggled to get the runs flowing. India were going at less than seven runs per over before Smriti Mandhana, who was dropped as many as four times, found her groove in the latter half of the innings.

“World Cup games are always something where both the teams are always under pressure. I think these matches, if 150 is on the board, you always (have) the upper hand. We are not putting too much pressure on ourselves. We are just going there and understanding what conditions are there and just playing according to the situation,” Harmanpreet said.

Playing her 150th T20 International, Harmanpreet promoted herself to No. 3 but was not able to get going, eventually departing for 13. “Initially, I tried a few shots, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to convert those shots into boundaries,” she said.

“Sometimes, a player is having a good day and then everybody was dropping her catches and she (Mandhana) just wanted to express herself. She told me, ‘better to give me singles than you taking risks’, and that’s what we did initially. After 15 overs, then you have to take a risk from both sides, and that’s what we decided to do,” she added.

India will face five-time winners and favourites Australia in the semifinals. “At end of the day, when you win, you feel satisfied. But I think a few areas, especially in batting, we want to sit and discuss before the next game,” she said.

The hard-hitting Shafali Verma is having an underwhelming tournament, struggling to make the kind of impact that is expected of her. “We have always given her that liberty, where she can go and express herself. We never put too much pressure because we know she’s someone who likes to play free cricket,” Harmanpreet said.

The teenager is well acquainted with the conditions, having led India to the U-19 World Cup title here last month. “She’s someone who doesn’t like to talk too much before the game. I think in patches, she was doing well,” she said.