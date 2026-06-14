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Home / Sports / Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to top India's T20 WC run charts

Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to top India's T20 WC run charts

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ANI
Updated At : 09:13 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Birmingham [UK], June 14 (ANI): Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history books as she surpassed former captain Mithali Raj to become India's highest run getter in the Women's T20 World Cup.

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She achieved this feat during her side's T20 WC opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Birmingham.

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Kaur now sits at the top of the charts for India Women in T20 World Cups with 762 runs, followed by Mithali Raj (726), Smriti Mandhana (592), Jemimah Rodrigues (408), and Punam Raut (375).

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She achieved this record in 40 matches and 34 innings. She also surpassed Australia's Beth Mooney to become the 9th-highest run scorer in Women's T20 World Cup history.

Coming in at a difficult moment with India reduced to 18/2, Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with a composed 36 off 35 balls, striking four boundaries. She then anchored a crucial 91-run stand off 63 balls with Smriti Mandhana for the third wicket, helping rebuild the innings and shift momentum.

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Her efforts, combined with a fluent fifty from Smriti Mandhana and a late blitz from Richa Ghosh, powered India to 170/6 in their 20 overs against their arch-rivals in the tournament opener.

Pakistan's skipper Fatima Sana returned impressive bowling figures of 2/33 in 4 overs. Sadia Iqbal also claimed two wickets but went for 41 runs as Rameen Shamim and Tasmia Rubab took a wicket apiece.

Pakistan will need 171 runs to down India and get their World Cup campaign off with a win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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