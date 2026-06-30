Harmanpreet Kaur to lead as India announce squad for Asian Games 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September 2026.

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The Indian women's cricket team will enter the tournament as defending champions, having secured the gold medal at the previous Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

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Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side, with Smriti Mandhana named vice-captain.

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The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and young talent, including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. G. Kamalini has also been included as a wicketkeeper option.

The bowling unit comprises Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav and Bharti Fulmali, while Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil and Nandni Sharma add further depth to the squad.

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Shreyanka Patil's selection is subject to fitness clearance, the board noted.

Meanwhile, Australia Women sealed a six-wicket win over India Women at Lord's to book their semi-final spot and eliminate India from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Chasing a record 171, Australia reached 172/4 in the 19th over, powered by unbeaten half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner after recovering from 72/3. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive 56 off 27 balls, along with useful contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, guided India to 170/4, but the total proved insufficient.

India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil*, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma. (ANI)

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