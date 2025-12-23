Harmanpreet, Savita to lead Soorma Hockey Club in HIL

Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper Savita will continue to lead the Soorma Hockey Club’s (SHC) men and women teams in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL).

Midfielder Salima Tete will serve as the co-captain of the women’s team.

India captain Harmanpreet’s command in defence and world-class drag-flicking ability has been pivotal, bringing both stability and offensive edge to the men’s team, which finished third in HIL last season.

“It’s always a special feeling to lead this team. Last season’s third-place finish showed what we’re capable of, and we’ve taken a lot of confidence from that. I believe we have the right mix to challenge the best,” Harmanpreet said.

On the women’s side, Savita’s sharp reflexes and calm presence, along with Salima’s agility and creativity, form the backbone of the team. The duo has been instrumental in the strong runners-up finish last season.

“Salima and I bring different strengths to the table, but we’re united by the same purpose; to lead this team with clarity, trust, and belief,” Savita said.

Salima added, “Sharing the captaincy with someone like Savita is truly special for me. Her experience and the standards she set push all of us to be better every day. We know what it takes to go all the way now, and we’re determined to take that final step and bring the trophy home this season.”

The women’s team will kick-off its campaign on December 29 against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, with the entire tournament set to be hosted in Ranchi.

While the men’s team will also take on defending champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, on January 4 in Chennai.

The men’s tournament will take place across Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneshwar.