Harmanpreet Singh keeps Asian Games on top of priority list

PTI

Bengaluru, May 22

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said his side’s focus will be on the Asian Games, an Olympics qualifier, as they embarked on the European tour for the upcoming Pro League matches.

The team left for London today for the Pro League first leg in which it will face reigning Olympics champions Belgium (May 26 and June 2) and hosts Great Britain (May 27 and June 3). They will then travel to Eindhoven for their last set of matches against the Netherlands (June 7 and 10) and Argentina (June 8 and 11).

India are currently leading the standings with 19 points from eight matches in the nine-team tournament. Great Britain have the same number of points but are second in the standings due to an inferior goal difference.

“We are excited about this tour as it also gives us a great opportunity to play against quality teams. These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for the all-important Asian Games scheduled later this year,” Harmanpreet said.