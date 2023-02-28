Harmanpreet to lead India against Germans & Aussies

New Delhi: Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 20-member Indian men’s hockey team against reigning world champions Germany and world No. 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela. India will take on Germany in the first match on March 10, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11. Australian David John and BJ Kariappa have been named as the interim coaches along with Shivendra Singh for the upcoming matches.

Pune

Badminton Nationals: Haryana’s Anupama in final

Former junior world No. 1, Anupama Upadhyaya of Haryana and Chhattisgarh’s Aakarshi Kashyap will fight for the women’s singles title in the 84th badminton Nationals after winning their respective last-four matches here today. In the semifinals, Aakarshi beat Adita Rao 21-9 21-19, while Anupama prevailed 21-18 11-21 21-18 over Asmita Chalha.

Seoul

Germany great Klinsmann hired to coach South Korea

Former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann was hired today to coach South Korea’s national football team. The 58-year-old Klinsmann, who won the World Cup as a player with West Germany in 1990, replaces Paulo Bento.

Wellington

England need 210 runs for victory against New Zealand

England lost opener Zak Crawley but held firm in the final hour of a pulsating Day 4 in the second Test against New Zealand today, needing 210 runs with nine wickets in hand to secure victory and a series sweep. England were 48/1 at stumps. Kane Williamson cemented his claim as New Zealand’s greatest Test batsman after he eclipsed Ross Taylor as the nation’s leading run-scorer on the way to an inspirational century.

Panaji

WTT: Harmeet, Sanil enter Round 2 of qualifiers

Indian paddlers Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty made it to the second round of the qualifiers of the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa here today. Harmeet beat Englishman Tom Jarvis, while Shetty beat countryman Yashansh Malik. Agencies