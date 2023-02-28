 Harmanpreet to lead India against Germans & Aussies : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Harmanpreet to lead India against Germans & Aussies

Harmanpreet to lead India against Germans & Aussies

Photo for representation. File photo



New Delhi: Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 20-member Indian men’s hockey team against reigning world champions Germany and world No. 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela. India will take on Germany in the first match on March 10, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11. Australian David John and BJ Kariappa have been named as the interim coaches along with Shivendra Singh for the upcoming matches.

Pune
Badminton Nationals: Haryana’s Anupama in final

Former junior world No. 1, Anupama Upadhyaya of Haryana and Chhattisgarh’s Aakarshi Kashyap will fight for the women’s singles title in the 84th badminton Nationals after winning their respective last-four matches here today. In the semifinals, Aakarshi beat Adita Rao 21-9 21-19, while Anupama prevailed 21-18 11-21 21-18 over Asmita Chalha.

Seoul
Germany great Klinsmann hired to coach South Korea

Former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann was hired today to coach South Korea’s national football team. The 58-year-old Klinsmann, who won the World Cup as a player with West Germany in 1990, replaces Paulo Bento.

Wellington
England need 210 runs for victory against New Zealand

England lost opener Zak Crawley but held firm in the final hour of a pulsating Day 4 in the second Test against New Zealand today, needing 210 runs with nine wickets in hand to secure victory and a series sweep. England were 48/1 at stumps. Kane Williamson cemented his claim as New Zealand’s greatest Test batsman after he eclipsed Ross Taylor as the nation’s leading run-scorer on the way to an inspirational century.

Panaji
WTT: Harmeet, Sanil enter Round 2 of qualifiers

Indian paddlers Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty made it to the second round of the qualifiers of the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa here today. Harmeet beat Englishman Tom Jarvis, while Shetty beat countryman Yashansh Malik. Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

2
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

3
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

4
Nation assembly elections

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

5
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

6
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

7
Punjab

Supreme Court agrees to list petition seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act, 1909

8
Delhi

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla admitted to Noida hospital after he complains of chest pain

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur remembers her son, seeks justice

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Top News

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Edges England by one run in thriller


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

5 snatchers nabbed in two cases

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year

Fire breaks out at Sec 26 SCO

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

5-month-old foetus found dumped on vacant plot

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC

Guardians of Governance resent termination of their services