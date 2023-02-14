 Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team : The Tribune India

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

She was picked-up in the auction for Rs 1.80 crore

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Harmanpreet Kaur with her father Harmandar Singh Bhullar. File Photo



Kulwinder Sandhu

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 14

Parents of Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women cricket team, were delighted over her selection as captain in the Mumbai Indians team ahead of the inaugural season of Women Premier League. She was picked-up in the auction for Rs 1.80 crore owing to her ‘professionalism and winning abilities’.

Harmanpreet’s father Harmandar Singh Bhullar said her daughter’s consistent performance in the past one decade has taken her to new heights. “It’s a proud moment for me and the whole family, relatives and friends that she has been picked-up by Mumbai Indians team”, he said.

He said that her daughter was in good form and would definitely deliver the best in the WPL, which was a challenging task before her. She will keep the aspirations of the owners of Mumbai Indians at high with her ‘professionalism and winning abilities’, he said.

About Harmanpreet’s jackpot of Rs 1.80 crore, Harmandar Singh Bhullar said that his daughter has been rewarded for her performance and obviously she has a great opportunity before her to perform her best. “She’s got good confidence and is full of energy”, he added.  

Meanwhile, in a video posted on Mumbai Indian’s Twitter handle, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing well in the IPL and now I also have a chance to be part of the Mumbai Indians team and I hope we will make a good team. It’s a game-changer for all of us because we will experience this kind of pressure for the first time. I am very excited and at the same time, this will entirely change women’s cricket not only in India but in world cricket too. It’s a great initiative and we are looking forward to that. We all are coming to Mumbai and hope we will get all the support from Mumbai Indians. MI fans have always been very great and like how MI men have been doing, we would like to contribute the same way”.

In the initial days of her career, Harmanpreet emulated former cricketer Virender Sehwag as her role model to play fast and get big scores. At the same time, she followed the footsteps of Rahul Dravid to stay at the wicket for a long time. Now, the women cricketer says she will learn from her counterpart Rohit Sharma to win the games.

It may be mentioned that Harmanpreet’s run-scoring abilities had saved her team on many occasions.

In her school days she used to play cricket with boys at Gian Jyoti School at Darapur village in Moga district, her school Principal Kamaljeet Singh Sodhi instituted a girls cricket team at the school level. She first played at the inter-district level in 2007 from where she was chosen by the Punjab Cricket Association for the Punjab team. Later, she was picked-up in the Indian team and was playing for the country for the past one decade. Last year, she was selected as Captain of the Indian team.

Her father was also a sportsman and had played football at the state level. He never objected to her playing cricket with boys at the initial stage.

#Cricket #Moga #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

2
Punjab

Only those 'elected' should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

4
Business

Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

5
Chandigarh

Mohali Violence: District Bar Association, Chandigarh, to strike work today over case against lawyers

6
Entertainment

Nitish Bhaluni to play Tapu in TMKOC

7
Nation

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

8
Entertainment

Not to Kajol, Ajay Devgn dedicates his Valentine's Day post to...'I don't know whether it was love at first sight'

9
Nation

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

10
Haryana

Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

‘Modi expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U...

Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus

Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

First of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 an...

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities: BBC

Collective security has become sine qua non for our development, prosperity: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers’ conclave at Aero India

India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

CS Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish Covid test

Secured payment for material from MSME units gives entrepreneurs sleepless nights

CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval

Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Delhi: Woman’s body found in freezer at a dhaba, owner held

Delhi: Woman’s body found in freezer at a dhaba, owner held

Cleaning of drains falling in Yamuna, construction of STPs must be completed ahead of scheduled timelines: Delhi LG

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Taxi driver arrested in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Farmer suicides a big issue in UK too, says British delegation

State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators