Harper, Maddison added as Australia make changes ahead of first SA Test

Melourne [Australia], October 1 (ANI): Australia have added wicketkeeper Sam Harper and batter Nic Maddinson to their squad for the opening Test against South Africa in Durban, with the pair providing cover for Josh Inglis, who has been ruled out with a fractured right index finger.

Inglis sustained the injury ahead of the series, with his availability for the second Test in Gqeberha to be assessed as his recovery progresses, as per ICC.

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Harper joins the squad following an impressive outing for Australia A against India A in Puducherry, where he scored 128. In 68 first-class games for Australia, Harper has scored 2,802 runs at an average of 27.00, with five tons and 10 fifties.

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Maddinson's inclusion marks a potential return to Test cricket after a decade, having last represented Australia in the format in 2016 in Tests, having scored 27 runs across three Tests. He has also returned to cricket following his battle with testicular cancer.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Cameron Green's availability for the first Test remains uncertain after he sustained a lower abdominal strain while batting in the final ODI against South Africa. His fitness will be assessed over the coming week.

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The three-match Test series, which begins on October 9, is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Australia currently lead the standings, with reigning champions South Africa in second place. The series will be significant for both sides as they pursue a place in the final at The Oval.

Series schedule:

First Test: October 9-13, Durban

Second Test: October 18-22, Gqeberha

Third Test: October 27-31, Johannesburg. (ANI)

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