New York [US], September 13 (ANI): American Christian Harrison and his British partner Neal Skupski capped their dominant hard-court Grand Slam campaign by defeating German sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6(6) to win the 2026 US Open men's doubles title at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday (local time).

The fifth-seeded Harrison and Skupski, who also won the Australian Open earlier this year, went through the US Open draw without dropping a set to claim their second Grand Slam title of the season, according to the US Open website.

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The victory also avenged their only previous meeting with Krawietz and Puetz, who had beaten the American-British pair in a match tiebreak in the Adelaide semifinals earlier this year.

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Harrison and Skupski made the decisive breakthrough in the opening set, securing the only break of serve to move ahead before closing it out 6-4.

The second set was a much tighter affair, with both teams holding serve through the first nine games. Krawietz and Puetz, who had contested seven tiebreaks on their way to the final, remained particularly effective behind their first serve, winning 13 of 16 points behind the delivery in the opening seven games of the set.

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However, Harrison and Skupski continued to apply pressure on return and earned a break-point opportunity when Krawietz served at 4-4. The Germans saved it to keep the set level, forcing another tiebreak.

The decider remained closely contested, with both teams managing to win points on return. At 6-5, Puetz had an opportunity to force a third set but put a Skupski return into the net before shanking a forehand on his next service point.

Harrison then served for the championship, and Skupski finished the job at the net to seal the title.

“We felt your energy today, so thank you for the support in this final,” Harrison told the New York crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium after the victory, according to the US Open website.

“Thanks to my partner, [Neal]. It’s been a great year, to get two titles like this, and to do it at home,” he added.

The triumph made Harrison a two-time Grand Slam champion and also moved him into the world's top 10 in doubles for the first time, with the American set to rise to No. 4. Skupski will climb to No. 3.

For Skupski, the victory ended a long wait for a US Open title after previous runner-up finishes in 2022 with Wesley Koolhof and 2025 with Joe Salisbury. The 36-year-old had also finished runner-up in New York last year after holding match points in the championship final.

“This speech gets a little easier once you’ve won,” Skupski said during the trophy presentation, referencing his previous losses at the venue, as per the US Open website. “Losing twice, and having match points last year in the championship final…it was a tough part of my career. But it’s amazing what a year does in tennis.”

Skupski, who won the Wimbledon title with Koolhof in 2023, is now one French Open crown away from completing a career Grand Slam.

The Harrison-Skupski partnership also completed an undefeated campaign at the two hard-court Grand Slam tournaments in 2026, having already lifted the Australian Open trophy earlier this year.

The final was decided by fine margins, with just three break-point opportunities created between the two teams. Harrison and Skupski converted the only one they earned to secure the championship. (ANI)

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