Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years following withdrawal from 2025 season: Tournament official

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): England batter Harry Brook has been banned from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next two years following his withdrawal from the upcoming season this year after being bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last year's auction, an official of the league told ANI.

DC got him in the last year's auction for Rs 6.25 crores. Brook three days back had posted a statement on his social media, saying that "It is a really important time for England cricket" and he wants to "recharge himself" after the "busiest period of his career" so far.

After England's winless campaign in the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy and poor title 50-over and 20-over World Cup title defences, "I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL," Brook posted on his Instagram.

"I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters. I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level."

"With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive," he concluded.

This new rule on a two-year ban was put in place ahead of the 2025 Mega Auction based on the reactions of all 10 franchises, who were frustrated with last-minute withdrawals of several players, mostly English, for the last few years.

In a note to franchises last September, the IPL said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Any [overseas] player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons."

The only exception, the governing council of the league said, will be for "an injury/medical condition, which will have to be confirmed by the [player's] home board".

Earlier last year, Brook had withdrawn from the IPL because he wanted to be with his family following the death of his grandmother, which also caused him to miss England's Test tour to India in February. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals lineup and was released ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

The 2025 IPL season will start with Delhi Capitals match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24.

In addition to finding a replacement for Brook, DC has yet to announce their captain as well.

Brook played an IPL season in 2023 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring just 190 runs in 11 matches at an average of 22.11, with a century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being a standout knock. (ANI)

