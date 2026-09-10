Harry Brook becomes fastest English cricketer to reach 1,000 runs against Pakistan

Edgbaston [UK], September 10 (ANI): England batter Harry Brook became the fourth batter from his country and the fastest to reach the 1,000-run mark against Pakistan, as he registered an unbeaten fifty to end the first day of the final Test against the Asian side at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

After Pakistan was skittled out for just 133 with English pacers running riot over them, it was Brook's unbeaten 52* in 76 balls, laced with four boundaries, which took England to a slender lead to end the day.

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Now in nine Tests and 14 innings, Brook has smashed 1,033 runs against Pakistan at an average of 79.46 and a strike rate of 89.20, with four centuries and three fifties and a best score of 317. He is the fourth Englishman to score 1,000-plus runs against Pakistan, alongside Alastair Cook (1,719 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 49.11, with five tons), Joe Root (1,59 runs in 21 Tests at an average of 49.65, with two centuries) and David Gower (1,185 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 49.37, with two centuries).

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Brook raced to the milestone in just 14 innings, making him the fastest Englishman to reach 1,000 runs against Pakistan. Overall, only Indian batting legend Virender Sehwag and Aussie batting icon David Warner (11 innings) have taken fewer innings than Brook to reach 1,000 runs against Pakistan.

Notably, Aussie batter Usman Khawaja, who also holds an excellent record against Pakistan, took 14 innings to reach the milestone of 1,000 runs against the Asian side.

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Coming to the match, Pakistan was put to bat first by England. Saud Shakeel (43 in 47 balls, with seven fours) and Mohammad Abbas (21 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) were the only ones to cross the 20-run mark as Pakistan was skittled out for 133.

Tongue (4/42), Robinson (3/15) and Archer (3/25) were all equally menacing with their pace, accuracy, line and length. England finished the day at 156/4, with fifties from Emilio Gay (60 in 114 balls, with nine fours) and Harry Brook (52* in 76 balls, with four boundaries). (ANI)

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