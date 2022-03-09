Harry Kane gets 2 as Spurs hit 5

London, March 8

Tottenham stayed in the race for the English Premier League top four after a 5-0 hammering of an Everton side that is in grave relegation danger.

Spurs have been inconsistent in recent weeks but showed their best as, after Michael Keane’s own goal put them ahead early on, they ran riot. Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also netted.

It was another Kane masterclass, with his second goal a particular highlight, and he took his tally to 14 goals in 15 games against Everton. — AP

PSG’s Mbappe to sit out of Madrid clash?

Paris: Paris St Germain said forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a foot injury during training on Monday, casting doubts over his participation in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid tomorrow. “He was treated this afternoon. The clinical examination is reassuring and a new check-in will be made in 24 hours.” Reuters