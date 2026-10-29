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Home / Sports / Harry Kane receives Guard of Honour from Bayern teammates after maiden Ballon d'Or win

Harry Kane receives Guard of Honour from Bayern teammates after maiden Ballon d'Or win

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Munich [Germany], October 29 (ANI): The newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane was given a guard of honour by his Bayern Munich teammates ahead of his side's German Cup clash against FC Magdeburg on Wednesday.

Kane became the first English player to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, overcoming competition from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim the prestigious individual football award for the first time in his career.

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The official X handle of Bayern Munich posted a video of Harry getting a guard of honour from his team.

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Kane enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists, contributing to 81 goal involvements across the 2025-26 season. He also helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup.

Kane dominated the Bundesliga, scoring 36 goals in 31 matches to help Bayern Munich to the 2025-26 German league title. Bayern fell in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League to eventual winner Paris Saint-Germain, but Kane also had 14 goals in 13 matches - including at least one goal in both legs of the quarterfinals against Real Madrid and the semifinals against PSG.

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The England captain also scored six goals and chipped in an assist for England as the Three Lions earned a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.

The match against FC Magdeburg witnessed Bayern thrashing their opponents 6-1, with a brace from Michael Olise and goals from Ismail Saibari, Alphonso Davies, Nathaniel Brown and David Santos Daiber. Mateusz Zukowski levelled the score for Magdeburg in the 15th minute, but the match was a cakewalk for the German giants. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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