Harry Kane urges players to make "no excuses" ahead of "epic" FIFA WC R16 clash against Mexico

Mexico City [England], July 5 (ANI): England skipper Harry Kane encouraged his side to show "no excuses" ahead of the round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium, noting that it is a "peak time" to build some momentum and it is for these "epic games" players play the sport for.

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Harry Kane's men will face one of their biggest tests of their careers as a dominating Mexican side, which has been nearly flawless and impossible to beat at home, will pose a tough challenge for the quarterfinal spot, having not conceded even a single goal so far in the competition. The high altitude of the venue, the hostility of Mexico fans and aggressive gameplay of their opponents will test every fibre, every inch of England's patience, mental fortitude and physical fitness.

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Speaking as quoted by Goal.com, Kane said that the game is going to be "tough for many different reasons and they might have to find a different way to win."

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"It is going to be a really tough game for many different reasons. First of all, Mexico are a really good team. Then all these other little details are going to make it even harder, but from our point of view it's another opportunity to build some momentum. It's kind of the peak time to do that," he said.

"So there are no excuses in a game like this. We know it will be tough. We know we might have to grind it out. We might have to find a different way to win. But that's what the World Cup is about. Everyone's looking forward to the occasion, the stadium, the atmosphere, and ultimately putting yourself in those games. That is why you train like we do. That's why you play football, it is to have these epic games," he added.

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Kane is in a sensational form so far, having scored five goals in the tournament so far. He has also scored five goals in FIFA World Cup knockouts and stands just one goal away from tying with Gary Lineker's record of six goals, the most for England in FIFA World Cup knockouts.

Mexico will carry a formidable home record into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against England at the Estadio Azteca--a record that underlines the challenge awaiting the Harry Kane-led England side. The clash against England is scheduled for July 6, 5:30 AM IST.

Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, underlining its reputation as one of football's most difficult away grounds. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws, showcasing a dominant home advantage over decades.'

England now face a stern test as they prepare to take on the hosts in front of a home crowd, with Mexico's strong record at the Azteca adding further weight to the knockout encounter. Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft (2,240 metres) above sea level. The thinner air at this height reduces oxygen levels for players and also allows the ball to travel faster and farther compared to lower-altitude venues such as Atlanta Stadium (312 m above sea level), where England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash. (ANI)

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