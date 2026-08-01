New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Indian judoka Harsh Singh's family expressed immense pride and happiness after he clinched the gold medal in the men's 60 kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

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Speaking to ANI at their residence in Delhi, Harsh's mother, Babli Singh, said her son had worked hard from a young age and remained determined to pursue judo despite suffering injuries.

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"My son has worked really hard right from the beginning. He had also suffered injuries and broken a bone. Everyone told him to leave Judo, that it would damage his body. But he refused, he was determined to focus on the sport. He made Judo his everything. He watched only Judo on TV and his phone. He started trying Judo when he was only 8-years-old. It feels great. He has won a medal for the country and made the country proud. He is elated," she said.

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Harsh's father, Uday Bhan Singh, became emotional while recalling his son's journey and said a coach named Manoj played an important role in encouraging him to take up judo.

"We found a coach, Manoj Sir. He encouraged me for Judo. So, we pushed him (Harsh) for it. He was always determined and hardworking. He was always so flexible. From the beginning he has been talented and God gifted. He was good at Wrestling and Kabaddi too...I am delighted," he said.

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Harsh Singh clinched the men's 60kg judo gold medal, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in a commanding final. Meanwhile, Asmita Dey secured the women's gold medal with a composed and determined performance, overcoming Canada's Heidi Quach by Yuko (2-1) to script a historic victory.

BJP President Nitin Nabin congratulated Indian judoka Harsh Singh for winning the gold medal in the men's 60 kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying his achievement has filled the entire nation with pride.

Taking to X, Nitin Nabin extended his best wishes to Harsh Singh and lauded his determination, discipline and years of hard work, while describing his victory as a source of inspiration for future generations of athletes.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Harsh Singh for creating history by winning the gold medal in the men's 60 kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026," Nabin said.

"This success of yours is the reward of unwavering determination, discipline, and years of tireless hard work. By securing India's first gold in men's judo at the Commonwealth Games, you have filled the entire nation with pride. This achievement of yours will serve as a powerful source of inspiration for generations of athletes to come," Nabin added. (ANI)

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