"Harshal brings that invaluable experience, especially in bowling tough overs": Anil Kumble

New Delhi [India] April 26 (ANI): Former Indian head coach and legend Anil Kumble praised Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Harshal Patel's experience and bowling expertise, particularly in tough overs.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kumble highlighted Harshal's ability to hit the right lengths, especially at challenging venues like Chennai and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kumble also commended Harshal's ability to vary pace, which he believed was crucial to his success.

"Having played this format for a long time, Harshal brings that invaluable experience, especially in bowling tough overs. He's been a Purple Cap holder a couple of times, and that knowledge shows. What stood out was his ability to hit the right lengths, particularly at venues like Chennai and Chinnaswamy. If you miss your length there, it's easy runs. His natural ability to vary pace came through well today--I thought he bowled really smartly." JioStar expert Anil Kumble said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel was the standout performer in their dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday in Chennai.

His brilliant spell of 4/28 played a crucial role in restricting CSK to 154 in 19.5 overs, setting the stage for a comfortable chase. Patel was named 'Player of the Match' for his efforts, having dismissed key CSK batters including Sam Curran, the in-form Dewald Brevis, skipper MS Dhoni, and Noor Ahmad.

Kumble also spoke highly of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis' performance and his long-term potential with CSK.

"His ability to play spin really stood out. Chennai isn't easy--it's a two-paced wicket where the odd ball holds up. He's done it before in South Africa, first-class cricket, and in the U-19s, which is how he came into the IPL. He came in as a replacement, wasn't even part of the squad originally, and that reminds me of how one 'Universe Boss' (Chris Gayle) too walked in as a replacement for RCB in 2011 and became an icon. Brevis has all the shots. With Rachin Ravindra, Mhatre, and Pathirana, CSK has a young core to build on. Brevis has the potential to be a long-term asset for the franchise," he added.

Dewald Brevis made a fearless 42 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes against SRH on Friday, in his first match for CSK. (ANI)

